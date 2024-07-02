Avalanche Signs Chase Bradley

Forward Inks Entry-Level Contract

By Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed forward Chase Bradley to a two-year entry-level contract through the 2025-26 season.

Bradley, 22, collected 22 points (11g/11a) in 31 appearances during his junior season at the University of Connecticut in 2023-24, ranking second on the team in points and goals and tied for third on UConn in assists. The forward set career-highs in goals and assists and tallied his first career shorthanded tally on Jan. 27 vs. Quinnipiac.

The St. Louis, Mo., native skated in 95 career collegiate contests with UConn from 2021-24 and totaled 51 points (25g/26a). Bradley recorded a 10g/10a scoring line during the 2022-23 campaign while skating in all 35 games for the Huskies and posted career-highs in both game-winning goals (3) and net rating (+6).

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot, 198-pound forward played for the Omaha Lancers and Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL from 2018-21, producing 63 points (32g/31a) in 123 appearances. Bradley recorded 40 points (22g/18a) in 52 outings to share the lead among all Musketeers skaters during the 2020-21 campaign. He skated in three postseason contests (1g/0a) with Sioux City that season.

