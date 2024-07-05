Avalanche Signs Jason Polin

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Jason Polin to a one-year contract for the 2024-25 season.

Polin, 25, completed his first full season with the Colorado Eagles in 2023-24 and tallied 10 points (4g/6a) in 42 outings. He tied for fourth among Eagles’ rookies in points and finished fourth among first-year Colorado skaters in assists. Polin earned a call-up to the Avs and made his NHL debut on Jan. 8, 2024. He skated in seven games for the club, where he scored his first goal on Jan. 16 at Ottawa.

The Holt, Michigan, native has appeared in 49 regular-season AHL contests from 2022-24, collecting 11 points (4g/7a). He has also appeared in six postseason games with the Eagles across the two seasons. Polin originally signed with Colorado as a college free agent on March 29, 2023.

Prior to turning pro, Polin attended Western Michigan University from 2019-23, where he recorded 96 points (60g/36a) in 132 games. During his senior year while serving as team captain, Polin led all NCAA skaters with 30 goals, setting a National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) record. He totaled 47 points (30g/17), ranking second on the team in points, tied for first in power-play goals (6) and recorded five hat tricks. Polin was named the NCHC’s Player of the Year and was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as a top player in college hockey.

The 6-foot, 198-pound forward skated in 157 career USHL games with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders from 2016-19, producing 84 points (50g/34a) from 2016-19. He served as an alternate captain during his final season in 2018-19 and notched 50 points (30g/20a) while finishing tied for seventh in the league in goals. Polin appeared in six USHL postseason games in 2019 and tallied nine points (5g/4a), ranking first on the team in both goals and points.