Avalanche Signs Mandolese

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year contract for the 2024-25 season. The Avalanche acquired the signing rights to Mandolese yesterday (July 15) in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. He was a restricted free agent at the time of the trade.

Mandolese, 23, played in 23 games for the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2023-24, posting a 10-9-2 record, a .901 SV%, a 3.07 GAA and one shutout. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound netminder has registered a 28-28-5 record, a .896 SV%, a 3.30 GAA and one shutout in 66 career AHL appearances with Belleview from 2020-24. His NHL career consists of three games with the Senators during the 2022-23 season, notching a 1-2-0 record with a .916 SV% and a 3.29 GAA over his NHL career. Mandolese also has 15 career ECHL showings under his belt with Allen and the Atlanta Gladiators since turning pro.

A native of Blainville, Quebec, Mandolese was originally drafted by the Senators in the sixth round (157th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.