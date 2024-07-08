Avalanche Signs Calum Ritchie

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Calum Ritchie to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Ritchie, 19, played for the OHL’s Oshawa Generals in 2023-24 where he registered 80 points (28g/52a) in 50 regular-season games, ranking sixth in the league with 1.60 points per game. The centerman missed the Generals’ first 17 games due to a shoulder injury. Despite playing in 50 games, Ritchie paced Oshawa in assists and points and ranked tied for third in goals en route to the Generals capturing the top seed in the Eastern Conference. In postseason play, Ritchie added 30 points (8g/22a) in 21 OHL Playoff games to rank second in the league and help guide Oshawa to an OHL Finals appearance.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound forward completed his third OHL season this past campaign, where he’s totaled 184 points (71g/113a) in 174 regular-season games from 2021-24. In that time span, Ritchie saw a 14-point improvement from 2021-23 as well as a 21-point year-over-year improvement from 2022-24. He finished third on the team in points during the 2022-23 campaign despite being limited to 59 games. His 2021-22 season saw him earn 2022 OHL First All-Rookie Team honors. In postseason play, Ritchie has compiled 43 points (14g/29a) over 32 OHL Playoff games with the Generals from 2021-24.

Internationally, Ritchie represented Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF U-18 World Championship where he recorded nine points (3g/9a) to rank third on the team in scoring and help Canada capture the bronze medal. The Brampton, Ontario native also secured a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Canada where he shared the lead in points among all skaters with 10 (4g/6a) in five outings.

Ritchie was selected by Colorado in the first round (27th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft. He's attended each of the last two Avalanche Development Camps.