Beginnings Before the Burgundy and Blue: From College Hockey to Colorado

With EA Sports College Football 25 being released this week, it’s a good time to look back at Avalanche players that donned collegiate uniforms before their time in the Burgundy and Blue.

Let’s take a look at the Avalanche representation in NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey.

Cale Makar

After being selected as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Makar embarked on his college career at University of Massachusetts Amherst where he immediately made an impact. As a freshman in 2017-18, Makar posted 21 points (5g/16a) and finished fifth on the team in scoring. He was named to the Hockey East’s All-Rookie Team and All-Star Third Team.

In 2018-19, Makar won the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the best men’s NCAA ice hockey player, and Hockey East Player of the Year. He became the first player in school history to win either. Makar finished as the nation’s third-leading scorer and top scorer among defensemen with 49 points (16g/33a) and was named a First Team All-American and a member of Hockey East’s All-Star First Team.

Makar helped UMass qualify for the NCAA Tournament where he scored three points (1g/2a) in four games on a run to the National Championship game, where they fell to Minnesota-Duluth, ending Makar’s time in college.

As it turns out, Makar’s brilliant college career was a sign of things to come as he moved on to the NHL.

Casey Mittelstadt

After being selected eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2017 NHL Draft, Mittlestadt attended University of Minnesota to play college hockey in his home state. As a freshman in 2017-18, Mittlestadt posted 30 points (11g/19a) in 34 games, finishing second on the team in scoring.

His performance earned him a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and the honor of being a finalist for the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The 2017-18 season was his only one in college, as he signed with the Sabres after his freshman campaign.

Ross Colton

Colton attended University of Vermont after being selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning with the 118th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft and was instantly an impact player. In 33 games as a freshman in 2016-17, he posted 27 points (12g/15a), finishing tied for first on the team in goals and tied for second in points. He was also named to Hockey East’s All-Rookie Team.

As a sophomore in 2017-18. Colton posted a team-leading 16 goals and 23 points in 36 games for Vermont in his final collegiate season before signing with the Lightning.

Miles Wood

Wood was selected 100th overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2013 NHL Draft and headed to Boston College for the 2015-16 season. As a freshman, Wood finished fifth on the team with 35 points (10g/25a) in 37 games, helping Boston College make it to the Frozen Four.

After his freshman season, Wood signed with the Devils and left his home state to play in the show.

Devon Toews

Before he was selected 108th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2014 NHL Draft, Devon Toews scored 17 points (1g/16a) in 37 games as a freshman for Quinnipiac University in 2013-14 and 20 points (4g/16a) in 31 games in 2014-15, finishing second among Quinnipiac defensemen in scoring both seasons. As a sophomore, he helped Quinnipiac reach the NCAA Tournament.

As a junior in 2015-16, his final collegiate season, Toews led Quinnipiac defensemen in scoring with 30 points (7g/23a) in 40 games. Quinnipiac booked their ticket to the National Championship game that season where they lost to North Dakota. Toews was named to the All-ECAC Hockey Second Team and a finalist for the ECAC Best Defensive Defenseman.

In 108 games over three seasons, Toews totaled 67 points (12g/55a) before singing with the Islanders.

Josh Manson

After the Anaheim Ducks selected Manson with the 160th overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, he attended Northeastern University. As a freshman in 2011-12, he posted four points (4a) in 33 games before scoring seven points (3g/4a) in 33 games as a sophomore.

Manson was named captain for his junior season in 2013-14. That season, he recorded 10 points (3g/7a), was named to the Hockey East Second All-Star Team and Hockey East Best Defensive Defenseman.

After 21 points (6g/15a) in 99 games for Northeastern, Manson signed with the Ducks.

Logan O’Connor

O’Connor played three years at the University of Denver, starting with his freshman season in 2015-16, where he posted four points (2g/2a) in 23 games. The Pioneers went to the 2016 Frozen Four but lost to North Dakota in the semi-final.

As a sophomore, O’Connor took a big step, playing in all 44 games for Denver, scoring 18 points (7g/11a) to help his team win the 2017 National Championship. In 2017-18, O’Connor took another step as a junior, registering 21 points (7g/14a) in 41 games while helping the Pioneers win the NCHC Tournament, where he was named to the All-Tournament Team. The Pioneers’ quest for back-to-back National Championships, as well as O’Connor’s college career, ended in the NCAA Regional Final with a loss to Ohio State.

Throughout his time at Denver, O’Connor totaled 43 points (16g/27a) in 108 games while being an extremely disciplined player, posting just 25 penalty minutes.

After his accomplished college career, O’Connor signed with the Avalanche as an undrafted free agent.

Sam Malinski

Like O’Connor, Malinski was an undrafted free agent heading into college. Malinski attended Cornell University, posting 16 points (4g/12a) in 25 games as freshman in 2019-20 before scoring 23 points (5g/18a) in 32 games as a sophomore in 2021-22, earning 2022 All-ECAC Hockey First Team honors.

As a junior in 2022-23, Malinski led Cornell defensemen in scoring with 26 points (8g/18a) in 34 games, made the All-ECAC Hockey First Team, and was named an AHCA East Second Team All-American.

After a 2-1 loss to Boston University in the NCAA Regional Final, Malinski’s college career ended. Before signing with the Avalanche, he totaled 65 points (17g/48a) in 91 games over three seasons at Cornell.