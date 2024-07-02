Avalanche Sign Erik Brannstrom

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed defenseman Erik Brannstrom to a one-year contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Brannstrom, 24, skated in 76 games with the Ottawa Senators in 2023-24, totaling 20 points (3g/17a). He ranked fifth among defenseman in points for the Sens and set career-highs in both goals and assists as well as games played. On November 18, 2023, Brannstrom skated in his 200th career NHL game.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defenseman has played in 266 career games, all with the Senators, and has recorded 69 points (7g/62a). Since coming to North America in 2018-19, Brannstrom has also suited up in 90 AHL games and amassed 63 points (11g/52a) with the Chicago Wolves and Belleville Senators. He was named an AHL All-Star in 2018-19. Brannstrom was selected by Vegas in the first round (15th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and was acquired by Ottawa in a trade that involved Mark Stone on Feb. 25, 2019.

The Eksjo, Sweden, native spent parts of three seasons in the SHL with HV71 from 2015-18, tallying 21 points (3g/18a) in 82 games. In 2016-17, Brannstrom appeared in 35 regular-season games for the HV71 club that won the SHL championship. The blueliner also has professional experience in the Swiss National League prior to the NHL returning to play in 2020-21.

Internationally, Brannstrom has represented Team Sweden at the IIHF World Junior Championship on two occasions (2018, 2019) and won silver in 2018.