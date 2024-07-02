Avalanche Sign Erik Brannstrom

Defenseman Has Played 266 Career NHL Games

CA-24-Signed-EB-16x9
By Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed defenseman Erik Brannstrom to a one-year contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Brannstrom, 24, skated in 76 games with the Ottawa Senators in 2023-24, totaling 20 points (3g/17a). He ranked fifth among defenseman in points for the Sens and set career-highs in both goals and assists as well as games played. On November 18, 2023, Brannstrom skated in his 200th career NHL game.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defenseman has played in 266 career games, all with the Senators, and has recorded 69 points (7g/62a). Since coming to North America in 2018-19, Brannstrom has also suited up in 90 AHL games and amassed 63 points (11g/52a) with the Chicago Wolves and Belleville Senators. He was named an AHL All-Star in 2018-19. Brannstrom was selected by Vegas in the first round (15th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and was acquired by Ottawa in a trade that involved Mark Stone on Feb. 25, 2019.

The Eksjo, Sweden, native spent parts of three seasons in the SHL with HV71 from 2015-18, tallying 21 points (3g/18a) in 82 games. In 2016-17, Brannstrom appeared in 35 regular-season games for the HV71 club that won the SHL championship. The blueliner also has professional experience in the Swiss National League prior to the NHL returning to play in 2020-21.

Internationally, Brannstrom has represented Team Sweden at the IIHF World Junior Championship on two occasions (2018, 2019) and won silver in 2018.

News Feed

Avalanche Signs Wyatt Aamodt

Avalanche Signs Chase Bradley

Avalanche Announces 2024-25 Schedule

Avalanche Signs Calle Rosen

Avalanche Signs Parker Kelly

Avalanche Signs Jacob MacDonald, T.J. Tynan

Avalanche Signs Calvin de Haan

Avalanche Signs Joel Kiviranta

Avalanche Signs Jonathan Drouin

2024 Colorado Avalanche Development Camp Roster and Media Schedule

Avalanche Selects Nine Players At 2024 NHL Draft

Three Avalanche Named to Initial 4 Nations Face-Off Rosters

Two Avalanche Named to 2023-24 Postseason All-Star Teams

Nathan MacKinnon Wins Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award

Nathan MacKinnon Cements Himself Among NHL Greats After Winning Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award

How The Avalanche Were Built Through the NHL Draft

Avalanche Re-Signs Mittelstadt

Season Recap: Nathan MacKinnon