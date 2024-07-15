Avalanche Acquires Kevin Mandolese

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has acquired the rights to restricted free agent goaltender Kevin Mandolese and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Colorado’s sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Mandolese, 23, played in 23 games for the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2023-24, posting a 10-9-2 record, a .901 SV%, a 3.07 GAA and one shutout. The netminder was on Ottawa’s NHL roster from Jan. 31 – Feb. 13 but did not appear in any games. He also suited up in two contests last season for the ECHL’s Allen Americans where he recorded a .918 SV% with a 3.53 GAA.

The Blainville, Quebec, native has registered a 28-28-5 record, a .896 SV%, a 3.30 GAA and one shutout in 66 career AHL appearances with Belleview from 2020-24. He got into three games with the Senators’ parent club in 2022-23, notching a 1-2-0 record with a .916 SV% and a 3.29 GAA over his NHL career. Mandolese also has 15 career ECHL showings under his belt with Allen and the Atlanta Gladiators since turning pro and was in goal for nine ECHL playoff games during Allen’s Kelly Cup Playoffs run in 2022-23.

Prior to turning pro, Mandolese was a member of the QMJHL’s Cape Breton franchise from 2016-20. His major junior career featured leading the league with a .925 SV% and capturing First All-Star Team honors in 2019-20.

Mandolese was originally drafted by the Senators in the sixth round (157th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.