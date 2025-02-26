Wild on 7th - Episode 93: Coach John Hynes, 3 Fights and More Wild

Won7_HYNES_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

Minnesota Wild Head Coach John Hynes is THRIVING in this world of hockey, as the 4 Nations came and went, and the Minnesota Wild are back on the ice facing the back end of the season, as they head into the trade deadline. Join us for some amazing insight on the historic USA CANADA matchup in Montreal, Hynes' impressions of the Wild players that dominated roster spots all over the tournament, and now what to expect moving into this week and the start of March. Who's calling the lines? John Hynes is now!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

