Wild on 7th - Episode 90: Bill Guerin, 4-Nations, and No Choices on Chowder

4 Nations break is underway, and Carts and King get things started off in not-so-typical Wild on 7th fashion, with a tip o' the cap to Wild Radio Joe O'Donnell and his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. The gents breakdown their superb parties, before talking about the Wild's run up to the break, and then they're joined by Team USA GM (and Wild GM) Bill Guerin for more shenanigans about hockey, travels, and his preferred chowder.

