Wild on 7th - Episode 90: Bill Guerin, 4-Nations, and No Choices on Chowder

By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

4 Nations break is underway, and Carts and King get things started off in not-so-typical Wild on 7th fashion, with a tip o' the cap to Wild Radio Joe O'Donnell and his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. The gents breakdown their superb parties, before talking about the Wild's run up to the break, and then they're joined by Team USA GM (and Wild GM) Bill Guerin for more shenanigans about hockey, travels, and his preferred chowder.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

