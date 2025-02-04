Wild on 7th - Episode 90: Wild Radio Joe O'Donnell, Shovelers, Flower and Hartman

By Minnesota Wild
Wild Radio host Joe O'Donnell joins the pod from Boston in a new segment we are calling "Radio from the road," to discuss the road trip, the special night in Montreal, toasty dogs, and his picks for the big football game approaching this weekend. Carts and King weigh in on shoveling vs snow blowing vs snow removal services, and a Kwik Trip Ice Team member joins the shenanigans. The guys talk hockey and Hartman, in hopes the foreseen sussy isn't too lengthy or too costly. Welcome to a fresh take on Wild on 7th.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

