Wild on 7th - Episode 120: Marcus Johansson is G'd Up From the Feet Up

Mr. 1,000, Marcus Johansson drops by the pod this week to talk about his newly acquired comma, following his 1,000th NHL game and ceremony. Carts and King are simply excited to have a new Swede on the show that isn't playing between the pipes. Marcus talks about his up bringing in Sweden, his extensive NHL experience, World championships experiences, and playing with some of the greatest to play this game. Jojo's style sense also came to light, as he showed off his new kicks and talked about this new venture. It is an outstanding feat to play 1000 NHL games, and with the number of points Jojo is putting up in the first month and half of the season, it appears he's making a solid case for the Swedish National team and a potential appearance in Milan. Jojo is on a heater as of late, and we are all for him continuing this pace! Listen up and get inside the head of our stoic swede, Marcus Johansson.

