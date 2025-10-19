Wild on 7th - Episode 115: Water Skiing with Jacques Lemaire

Wo7_JacquesLemaireThumbnail_Red
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

Minnesota Wild drop their home opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but it has been a hot start for Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov. Ryan Carter and John King breakdown the first couple games of the season, talk about the home opener, and shut down the nonsense from the critical Minnesota fanbase. If the glass is half full, do as this pod preaches, and break the mold of negative perspectives. The hosts have some fun with another round of 25th anniversary trivia, and an 11-time Stanley Cup Champion, and former Minnesota Wild head coach, Jacques Lemaire joins us for a walk down memory lane. We're just getting warmed up, and have a long season ahead, so lace up, foil up, and listen up to one of 100 greatest hockey players in the history of the NHL.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

