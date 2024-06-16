Twin Cities Pride Names Jon and Jessica Merrill Allies of the Year

2024 Allies of the Year: Jon and Jessica Merrill

Jon and Jessica’s unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community is a shining example for all allies to follow. They have shown up in numerous ways, including securing tickets to ensure queer youth can attend the Minnesota Wild’s Pride Night and arranging meet-and-greets afterward. They have donated generously to Rainbow Wardrobe, and Jon has also donated his time to referee TCQHA games. They have volunteered at the Pride Festival by calling bingo, covering participation costs for others and helping with clean up. Jon and Jessica embody the true spirit of allyship by advocating for the community in spaces where LGBTQ+ voices are often unheard.