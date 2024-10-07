Tickets On Sale Now for Wild Foundation Gala on December 4

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala to benefit the **Minnesota Wild Foundation** and **Children’s Minnesota**, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.
This is the premier fundraising event for the Minnesota Wild Foundation and promises guests a unique opportunity to make lasting memories while mixing and mingling with the entire Wild roster. Guests will enjoy specialty cocktails, nibble fancy hors d’oeuvres and enjoy a wonderful dinner delivered by Wild celebrity waiters, and peruse an amazing silent auction filled with unique sports memorabilia and other exciting packages. Guests will also have a chance to snap photos and get autographs from their favorite Wild players.
Tickets for the gala are available now at wild.com/gala. Exclusive ticket upgrades are also available for this year’s event; the team is offering attendees unique options to attend small, pre-gala parties in some of the premium spaces at Xcel Energy Center with Wild celebrities. For more information on this year’s event, including pricing and package details, visit wild.com/gala.
The Wild Foundation Gala benefits the Minnesota Wild Foundation and its premier community partner, Children’s Minnesota. A portion of the funds raised will go to support Child & Family services at Children’s Minnesota’s and the mission of the Minnesota Wild Foundation to grow the game of hockey and support pediatric medical related causes. Since the first event in 2003, The Wild Foundation has raised nearly $3.5 million for charity with more than $2 million benefitting Children’s Minnesota.
About Minnesota Wild Foundation
The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $5.9 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $7.5 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or 651-602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on X, Facebook and Instagram.
About Children’s Minnesota
Children’s Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only one in Minnesota devoted exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system for more than 100 years, Children’s Minnesota offers more than 60 pediatric specialties through its two hospitals, multiple specialty centers and clinics throughout the metro area. The Kid Experts® at Children’s Minnesota are chosen by more families than any other pediatric health system in the region.
Please visit childrensMN.org.