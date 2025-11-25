Team USA Night Set for November 29 at Grand Casino Arena

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with USA Hockey and Minnesota Sports and Events, will celebrate the state’s proud international hockey heritage during Team USA Night at the Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres game on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena. A special Team USA Night Ticket Pack Bundle that includes a USA Zeev Buium shirt and a ticket to the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship Switzerland vs. Sweden game on December 28 at Grand Casino Arena is available for purchase.

The evening will honor the more than 300 Minnesota-born athletes who have represented Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and IIHF World Junior Championship, with some 50 invited alumni in attendance. The game will feature moments of in-arena recognition and celebration of Minnesota's contributions to the sport.

“Team USA Night is a celebration of Minnesota’s enormous impact on the success of U.S. hockey at every level,” said Matt Majka, Minnesota Wild Chief Executive Officer. “From the 1960 and 1980 Olympic gold medal teams to today’s World Junior champions, Minnesota has been at the heart of Team USA’s story - and that pride will be on full display.”

Team USA Night will also spotlight the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, taking place in Saint Paul and Minneapolis this December and January, as well as the upcoming 2026 Olympic Winter Games. One of the evening’s highlights will be the traditional “Let’s Play Hockey” call, delivered by a lineup of Team USA alumni representing seven decades of American hockey excellence:

Dave Brooks - 1964 U.S. Olympian

- 1964 U.S. Olympian Mike “Lefty” Curran - 1972 U.S. Olympian

- 1972 U.S. Olympian John Harrington - Member of the 1980 U.S. “Miracle on Ice” gold medal team and 1984 U.S. Olympic team

- Member of the 1980 U.S. “Miracle on Ice” gold medal team and 1984 U.S. Olympic team Mark Parrish - 2006 U.S. Olympian, and 1996 and 1997 U.S. World Junior National Team member

- 2006 U.S. Olympian, and 1996 and 1997 U.S. World Junior National Team member Natalie Darwitz - Three-time U.S. Olympian, two-time silver medalist and member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

- Three-time U.S. Olympian, two-time silver medalist and member of the Hockey Hall of Fame. Max Plante - 2025 U.S. National Junior Team gold medalist and University of Minnesota Duluth forward

Throughout the game, fans can expect USA-themed in-arena programming, patriotic music, and special video tributes highlighting the generations of athletes who have worn the red, white, and blue.

Fans attending the game will have opportunities to win 2026 World Juniors merchandise, learn more about the upcoming tournament, and be part of an unforgettable night honoring the past, present, and future of American hockey.