DALLAS -- Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2 in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.
Game Five Recap: Wild 4, Stars 2
Kaprizov has 3 points, Zuccarello scores in return for Minnesota
The Wild lead the best-of-7 series 3-2. Game 6 is in Minnesota on Thursday.
“I think when we play a tight, connected, five-man unit, we’re usually at our best,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I thought we were responsible, strong attention to detail, got some key saves when we needed them. Another game where we can continue to build and get better. You just focus day to day.
“We’ll take a lot of information out of this game and work to be better again in Game 6. That was our objective when the series started. Take one day at a time, one game at a time, extract the information that’s needed. Prepare ourselves for the next game and focus on that.”
Mats Zuccarello scored in his return from injury, and Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who are the No. 3 seed in the Central Division. Jesper Wallstedt made 20 saves.
“I didn't think myself, I didn't think I was that good the first two periods,” Wallstedt said. “I felt like I was scrambling a little bit. I was overplaying rebounds. And (we) were a little bit all over the place, but the way our team play was so good that they didn't even have the chance to challenge me that much. I felt like 5-on-5, and then getting into the third, I felt really good again, and obviously they started to put some more pucks to the net, and felt like I got into the game a little better.”
Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson each had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who are the No. 2 seed in the Central. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves.
“I thought (the Wild) did a good job, certainly,” Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. “They blocked some of our looks. I thought we generated some good slot shots, attempts. We missed the net too on a few that could have turned into something a little better.
“That was one of the big things I noticed, is that we did kind of get to the interior with some attempts. Some got blocked, and some we plain old missed. This time of the year, you need to be dialed in there and get some of those. And if they don’t go in, you can get residual (chances) off it.”
Zuccarello, who missed the previous three games with an upper-body injury, gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 3:51 of the first period when he scored at the back door after Dallas defenseman Tyler Myers turned the puck over in his own zone. Kaprizov gathered his own rebound to the left of the crease and passed across to Zuccarello, who swept the puck underneath the outstretched stick of Myers and into the net.
“He's a key piece to this puzzle,” Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber said of Zuccarello. “He brings skill. He brings energy. He obviously brings another element on the power play, so having him back is so awesome as a player, as a leader. He did what he does best tonight.”
Heiskanen tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 8:58. He scored on a one-timer from the point, beating Wallstedt between his glove and pad.
“We just couldn't create enough, especially 5-on-5,” Heiskanen said. “That was the biggest issue tonight. Just have to fix that and get better next game. We just have to simplify. I think there are times where we're trying to do too much. Just simplify. Get guys to the net, get pucks to the net, and get a couple of crazy ones.
“Right now, we have to play our best game. It's not the spot you want to be in, but we're a good road team. We're going to go on the road and play our best and come back here (for Game 7)."
Boldy had a goal overturned at 19:47 when Dallas challenged for goaltender interference, but he later gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead on the power play at 19:28 of the second period by scoring from the top of the right face-off circle.
“Nothing you can do, you can’t change it. So it’s pretty easy to put behind you,” Boldy said. “Just go back to work and do the things that work and get pucks to the net. I think the whole power play -- Quinn (Hughes) made some great plays on top, (Zuccarello) too. (Kaprizov) as well. When we’re doing that, and we’re winning battles and getting pucks back, that’s when we’re at our best.”
Michael McCarron extended it to 3-1 at 7:47 of the third period. He skated onto a pass from Yakov Trenin in the right circle, moved in on Oettinger and scored through the five-hole.
Robertson cut it to 3-2 at 16:39 when his shot from a sharp angle on the left side banked in off Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon with Oettinger pulled for the extra attacker.
Robertson has scored in all five games of the series (five goals) and has an eight-game Stanley Cup Playoff goal streak (nine goals) dating to Game 3 of the 2025 Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers.
As for how the Stars can score more easily at 5-on-5, Dallas forward Mikko Rantanen said, “Probably there’s some quicker puck movement (like on the power play). If you move it quick and shoot it quick, then it’s harder to block. Now we’re maybe getting the puck and trying to find something else. Maybe we’ve got to just -- if we’ve got a puck high, first thing is find a lane to the net. We’re maybe trying to find something else and then the lane closes and there’s a lot of good players who can block shots if you hold on to it too long.”
Kaprizov scored into an empty net at 18:00 for the 4-2 final.
“It’s not like we’re not trying,” Dallas captain Jamie Benn said. “The series is far from over. We’ll see what we can do on the road here. Put more pucks on net. Keep shooting the puck. You get a chance, rip it. Usually, when you do that, good things happen, even if it doesn’t go in. You’ll get a rebound, start some chaos, and we’ll try to do that a little bit more in Game 6.”
NOTES: Robertson passed Steve Payne (four games, 1981) for the longest postseason-opening goal streak in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history. … Dallas forward Arttu Hyry exited the game at 8:02 of the second with a lower-body injury. Gulutzan said it’s “highly unlikely” Hyry will be available to play in Game 6. … Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin left the game at 1:44 of the second after blocking a Rantanen shot. There was no update on his status. … Trenin played 12:04 and had an assist in his return from an upper-body injury sustained in Game 2.