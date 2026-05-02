Round 1 Series Recap

“The excitement and joy to get past the first round is huge.”

The Wild set the tone in Game 1, grabbing home-ice advantage from the Stars with a 6-1 win in a complete-game effort from the offense to the goaltending. From there, the series was filled with tight games, with Dallas evening the series in a 4-2 win in Game 2.

But the Wild flipped their playoff script in multiple ways this series. In their last three playoff series in 2022, 2023 and 2025, they took 2-1 leads but then lost each first-round series in six games. This year, the Wild stared at a 2-1 series deficit after a heartbreaking, double-overtime loss on home ice in Game 3 when Wyatt Johnston scored the winning goal in the Wild’s second-longest playoff game in franchise history.

Past history or being down in a series did not deter the Wild players and their belief in themselves. They played a good series, deserved to win, and they did, said Brock Faber.

“This is a new team,” Faber said. “We write our own story. Every team has their own story. Every team has their own ups and downs.

“We knew we were the better team; we just had to go prove it, and that is what we did.”

As Hynes mentioned repeatedly during the series, each game is a chance to reset, no matter the result. The resilient Wild got back to work and found a way to win Game 4 to even up the series, thanks to Boldy’s tip-in goal in the final minute of the first overtime period.

Game 5, always pivotal with statistics and percentages for a series winner favoring the team who can get the 3-2 series edge, was back in Dallas. The Wild were ready, boosted by the return of veteran winger Mats Zuccarello, who missed three games after being injured in Game 1.