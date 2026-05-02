Round 1 Series Recap

Zuccarello combined with his buddy, Kirill Kaprizov, to take a 1-0 lead. Peanut butter and jelly, together again. Boldy came through on the power play, and Michael McCarron scored his second of the playoffs for a 3-1 lead before Kaprizov added an empty-netter for his 17th career playoff goal, the most in Wild franchise history, passing Zach Parise.
That sent the Wild on a happy flight back home for Game 6, with the chance to clinch a playoff series on home ice for the first time in more than a decade. But they knew the job wasn’t finished.
Nico Sturm, who’s won two Stanley Cups with Colorado in 2022 and Florida in 2025, drew back into the lineup to add his experience and physical presence for Game 6.
“We know what the game means, we know what it means to the fans,” Sturm said that morning. “If we focus on all those things on the outside, it almost takes away form focusing on what you need to do when you’re on the ice.
“I think that the group’s been very professional, very business-like. That’s the impression that I’ve gotten over the last couple weeks especially.”
As the Wild settled into the game, they took a 1-0 lead thanks to Hughes’ patience and laser of a shot from the slot about six minutes into the game. Marcus Foligno and Sturm assisted on the goal.
Johnston scored his fourth of the playoffs, on the power play once again, to tie the game in the second period. The Stars took the lead later in the period on a rare 5-on-5 goal from Mavrik Bourque. But that lasted just 54 seconds before Vladimir Tarasenko tied the game with a backhand shot as he was falling down.
It was his first goal of the series, his 50th career playoff goal, and he made the celebration count. From his knees, he pumped both arms in the air and looked up with the perfect combo of relief and joy at finally cashing in for a goal.