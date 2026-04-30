SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota leads the series. A chance to take the team to Round 2 for the first time since 2015 looms on the horizon. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Stars
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 47 Michael McCarron - 13 Yakov Trenin
17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 71 Nick Foligno
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
24 Zach Bogosian - 2 Jeff Petry
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Today's Game:
- When: Thursday, April 30th at 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Stream: FanDuel Sports North/TNT/truTV/MAX
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: R1G6: Wild vs. Stars