Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Stars

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By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota leads the series. A chance to take the team to Round 2 for the first time since 2015 looms on the horizon. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello 

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 47 Michael McCarron - 13 Yakov Trenin

17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 71 Nick Foligno

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

24 Zach Bogosian - 2 Jeff Petry

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

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