Game Five Preview: Wild at Stars

DALLAS, Tex. -- The Minnesota Wild is back on the road today, heading back to Dallas for Game 5 after defeating the Stars in overtime on Saturday night. This Round 1 series now sits at two wins for each team, with Minnesota needing to continue digging deep to overcome what has been a very tight battle thus far.

The two teams are remarkably well-matched and it is showing in these Playoffs. Saturday's game saw some particularly impressive goaltending, with Minnesota-born Jake Oettinger posting 39 saves for a .929 SV% for Dallas. The Wild's own Jesper Wallstedt made an astounding 42 saves (.956 SV%), a performance that tied the rookie goalie's previous record for most saves made in a game (42 saves vs. CAR on 11/19/25).

The Stars will miss Roope Hintz and Nils Lundkvist tomorrow, per Stars reporter Bruce LeVine. Yesterday, the Wild saw forwards Mats Zuccarello and Yakov Trenin return to practice after both players missed Saturday's game due to injury. Wild fans can only hope that the return of two key Wild figures can compound with the effect of Dallas' missing two players to help lead the Wild to victory once again and regain the lead in the series.