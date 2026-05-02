Game One Preview: Wild at Avalanche

DENVER, Colo. -- The Minnesota Wild is entering the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight for the first time since 2015, this time facing off against the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche enter the series with home-ice advantage, and the two teams will meet tonight for the first game of the Second Round in Denver.
The Wild will take on the Avs without defenseman Jonas Brodin, who did not travel with the team to Colorado yesterday. Joel Eriksson Ek is also questionable for tonight's game after the forward had a tough crash into the boards in Game 6 against the Stars.