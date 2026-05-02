Game One Preview: Wild at Avalanche

This Season on Wild vs. Avalanche

Minnesota went 2-1-1 against Colorado. Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-2, in shootout at Grand Casino Arena (11/28) and the third contest, 5-2, at Ball Arena (2/26), while Colorado earned a 5-1 win in St. Paul in the second meeting (12/21) and a 3-2 shootout win in the final meeting in Colorado (3/8).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with six points (3-3=6) in the series. LW Matt Boldy had four points (2-2=4). C Ryan Hartman (1-2=3) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (2-1=3) had three points each. G Jesper Wallstedt went 1-1-1 with a 2.85 GAA and a .925 SV% in four games (three starts). G Filip Gustavsson saved 44-of-45 shots faced to earn the win in the third game before exiting with illness late in the third period.

C Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with seven points (4-3=7) in the season series. D Cale Makar (1-3=4) and LW Gabriel Landeskog (1-3=4) had four points each. G Scott Wedgewood went 1-0-1 with a 1.87 GAA and a .945 SV% in his two starts. G Mackenzie Blackwood went 1-1- 0 with a 2.05 GAA and a .937 SV% in his two starts.