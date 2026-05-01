Minnesota Wild Single-game Tickets for Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sale Friday, May 1

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Wild single-game tickets for the Second Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Grand Casino Arena will go on sale Friday, May 1 at 4 p.m. at wild.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Ticket availability for all 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games at Grand Casino Arena is expected to be limited due to demand and priority access given to Minnesota Wild Season Ticket Members. The best way to secure 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets is to become part of the Season Ticket Member Community. For more information visit tickets.wild.com. Fans are also encouraged to join our Ticket Alert/Text notification list at wild.com/stayconnected, designed to help fans get last-minute tickets to Wild home games that have limited availability.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through our verified partner websites at wild.com/playoffs and www.ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office during normal business hours. Playoff tickets purchased through non-verified websites may not be authentic and access to the venue on the day of the event is not guaranteed.