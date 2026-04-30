Reason to Believe

Brock Faber wasn’t even a teenager the last time the Minnesota Wild had a chance to close out a playoff series on home ice. The then-12-year-old from Maple Grove was probably watching when the Wild defeated the St. Louis Blues at home in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2015.
Eleven years later, he’s one of the best defensemen in this first-round series, and Faber and his teammates will get the chance to make the same kind of history: Win Game 6 in front of the home fans in St. Paul.
“I can’t wait to hear that crowd, it’s going to be fun” Faber said, after the Wild’s 4-2 victory Tuesday night. “I’d play tomorrow (Wednesday) if we could. It’s going to be fun.
“We've all bought into believing in the guy next to you and that he is going to do his job to the best of his ability.”
"Belief in our process and belief in what it took to get here and belief in the guys in the locker room that we have what it takes to get past the first round.”
The Wild return home with an opportunity to not only win a playoff series but do it on home ice after a Game 5 victory put them ahead 3-2 in the series against the Dallas Stars. Their last series victory was in the first round of 2015, though they’ve reached the playoffs in eight of the next 10 years.