Game Six Preview: Wild vs. Stars

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota is home tonight, hoping to secure the series win in front of the State of Hockey after crushing the Stars 4-2 back in Dallas on Tuesday night. The series is now 3-2 and Minnesota has a very real chance to see its first Second Round series since the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Wild sits at nearly-full health, and is expected to do so again tonight. Jonas Brodin is expected to play after the defenseman exited Tuesday's game early after blocking a shot. Dallas, on the other hand, is not at full health, with Roope Hintz and Nils Lundqvist both ruled out for tonight's match. Can the Wild capitalize on Dallas' losses and deliver the Stars one final loss to take the series? We'll find out tonight.