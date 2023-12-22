Record $465,000 Raised at 2023 Wild Foundation Gala

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the Wild Foundation Gala raised a record $465,000 in gross proceeds to benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation and **Children’s Minnesota**.

Taking place on Dec. 12 at Xcel Energy Center, the Wild Foundation Gala offered over 400 guests, accompanied by the team’s entire roster and coaching staff, the opportunity to enjoy specialty cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a wonderful dinner served by Wild celebrity waiters. Guests also participated in silent and live auctions while snapping photos with and receiving autographs from their favorite players and coaches.

“This is the Wild Foundation's largest fundraising event each year and we were thrilled by the enthusiasm and excitement around the event and we are incredibly proud of the team and their continued commitment to giving back and creating a greater State of Hockey,” said Rachel Schuldt, Executive Director of the Wild Foundation. “We are deeply grateful to the guests who came out and supported this event in such an incredibly generous way.”

The Wild Foundation Gala benefits the Minnesota Wild Foundation and its premier community partner, Children’s Minnesota. A portion of the funds raised will go to support Children’s Minnesota’s mental health program which offers a spectrum of resources that includes outpatient, inpatient and partial hospitalization services for kids and adolescents. The specially-designed inpatient mental health unit located inside the pediatric health system’s St. Paul hospital serves urgent mental health needs and is one of only a handful of facilities in the country to allow a parent or guardian to stay overnight.

The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed more than $5.4 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has dispersed over $6.8 million to local charities through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or (651) 602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on Facebook.

Children’s Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children’s Minnesota is one system serving kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, nine primary care clinics, multiple specialty clinics and seven rehabilitation sites. As The Kids ExpertsTM in our region, Children’s Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children’s hospital.