Johnston scores on power play, Stars defeat Wild in 2OT in Game 3

Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene each had a goal and two assists, and Johnston and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and an assist for Dallas, the No. 2 seed from the Central Division. Jake Oettinger made 28 saves.

"It's the time of year where you just got to stick with it," Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. "You can't get frustrated. It's not even an emotion that helps at this time of the year. We're playing against an elite team, elite killers. The swings are going to go that way. It's not going to be a smooth ride ... but you’ve got to stick with it and stay confident."

The Stars lead the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 is here on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, truTV, TBS, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS).

Marcus Johansson, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Michael McCarron scored for Minnesota, the No. 3 seed in the Central Division. Jesper Wallstedt made 32 saves.

"We're still confident in our group," Wild forward Matt Boldy said. "That was a heck of a hockey game. Back and forth, a lot of chances, goals, saves, everything. We're confident in our group. It's a long series so this whole narrative that we're frustrated and all this, that's not true. We're so confident in our group so let's nip that in the bud now because it's made up."