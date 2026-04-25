Shrink the Special Teams Margins

Jesper Wallstedt has played a solid game in net to start his Stanley Cup Playoff career, despite he and his Wild teammates coming out on the losing end of the last two results. He said after Game 3 that the Wild played well enough to win against Dallas.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, bounces don’t always go the way of a better team in a tight playoff series.

“I think overall it’s small margins that ends up winning the games,” Wallstedt said.

Wild coach John Hynes also mentioned it being a game of inches in a series where that type of tight, competitive play would result in such narrow margins between scoring or not, winning or losing. One of the glaring margins the past couple of games is special teams, with Dallas taking an edge in the power-play department. The Wild will look to cash in on the power play more often – and limit the Stars’ chances with the man advantage – in Game 4.

While the Wild scored a power-play goal from Marcus Johansson to make it a 2-1 deficit near the end of the first period Wednesday, they came up empty on the other six chances. Meanwhile, the Stars took the early lead just 1 minute, 25 seconds into the game when Mikko Rantanen scored on the power play. The Stars ended the game with a Wyatt Johnston tip, also on the power play.

When these teams faced off three years ago in the first-round playoff series, special teams was ultimately the difference in the Stars advancing in six games. Dallas went 9-for-24 (37.5%) on the power play, scoring multiple goals with the advantage in four of the six games. Through three games in this series, the Stars have already scored six power-play goals on 17 chances (35%), including a 3-for-8 mark in Game 3 and the double-overtime-winner from Johnston.

Lopsided special teams stats could produce a level of frustration when the offensive production isn’t there, right?

“Absolutely none. No frustration,” said Matt Boldy after Game 3. “We had our chances. We had our looks. When they come. No frustration there.