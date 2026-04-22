Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Stars

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By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to Grand Casino Arena tonight, coming home from Dallas 1-1. Coach has indicated that Yakov Trenin and Mats Zuccarello will be a game-time decision for Game Three. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

90 Marcus Johansson - 38 Ryan Hartman - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

17 Marcus Foligno - 22 Danila Yurov - 10 Bobby Brink

71 Nick Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 47 Michael McCarron

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Tonight's Game:

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