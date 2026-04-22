SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to Grand Casino Arena tonight, coming home from Dallas 1-1. Coach has indicated that Yakov Trenin and Mats Zuccarello will be a game-time decision for Game Three. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Stars
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
90 Marcus Johansson - 38 Ryan Hartman - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
17 Marcus Foligno - 22 Danila Yurov - 10 Bobby Brink
71 Nick Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 47 Michael McCarron
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Wednesday, April 22th at 8:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Stream: FanDuel Sports North/ESPN
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: R1G3: Wild vs. Stars