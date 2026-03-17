Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Blackhawks

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The Wild and Blackhawks face-off for the first of two meetings this week tonight at 6:30 on FanDuel Sports Network, TNT (outside Wild television market) and KFAN FM 100.3. Minnesota comes into tonight’s game on a two-game losing streak which is tied for its longest of the season (four other occurrences). Tonight’s meeting against the Blackhawks could be a nice bounce back opportunity for the Wild as it is 17-0-1 in its last 18 games against Chicago. In the last nine games played in Chicago, the Wild owns an 8-0-1 record, outscoring the Blackhawks 33-14.

Filip Gustavsson will get the start for Minnesota tonight. In his seven career starts against the Blackhawks, Gustavsson owns a 6-0-1 record with a 1.99 GAA and a .929 SV%. In 13 starts dating back to January 17, Gustavsson is 10-2-1 with a 2.52 GAA, a .912 SV% and one shutout. He ranks T-3rd in the NHL in SV%, fourth in wins and seventh in GAA over that span.

The Wild will be without center Joel Eriksson Ek in tonight’s game. Head Coach John Hynes said after morning skate today that Eriksson Ek is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Robby Fabbri will slot into the lineup for Minnesota in place of Eriksson Ek. Zach Bogosian enters back into the lineup after getting a day off in Sunday’s game against the Rangers.

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Return for Foligno:

Wild forward Nick Foligno returns to Chicago tonight, a place where he spent the last three seasons—two of which he served as team captain. In his three seasons with the Blackhawks, Foligno tallied 83 points (35-48=83) over a span of 189 games. Chicago will honor their former captain with a video tribute during the first period in tonight’s game. Even with Nick and Marcus Foligno now on the same team, the NHL is still running the Foligno Face-Off to raise money for Hockey Fights Cancer. Fans can donate here.

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Players to Watch:

Matt Boldy: Prior to being held off the score sheet against New York on Sunday, Boldy had scored a goal in three consecutive games. Chicago is a team he has had great success against in his career as he owns 17 points (6-11=17).

Kirill Kaprizov: Like Boldy, Kaprizov also owns 17 career points (7-10=17) against the Blackhawks. In his 15 career games against the Blackhawks, Kaprizov has only gone scoreless three times.

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