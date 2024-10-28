SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild, in conjunction with Red Baron and Minnesota Hockey, would like to welcome everyone to come celebrate the eighth Annual Girls Hockey Weekend at Xcel Energy Center on December 14-15. Clinics will be conducted by Minnesota Hockey certified coaches for 6U, 8U, 10U, and 12U girls.
Minnesota Wild to Host Girls' Hockey Weekend Dec. 14-15
Registration for the girls’ hockey clinics will open at 12 p.m. today at www.wild.com. The registration fee of $89 includes a Wild-branded jersey, a post-clinic pizza party with Red Baron® pizza and a ticket to a Wild game on Sunday, Dec. 15 vs the Golden Knights at 5 p.m. Participants in the girls’ hockey clinics will also receive an exclusive ticket offer for additional ticket purchases for the game on Dec. 15. Tickets are limited and subject to availability.
The 6U & 8U combined clinic will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. (60 girls per session). The 8U clinic will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. (60 girls per session). These will be followed by the 10U & 12U combined clinic from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. (50 girls per session).
The Wild will dedicate several elements of its game to celebrating girls’ and women’s hockey when it hosts the Vegas Golden Knights at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. Girls’ and women’s hockey players will participate in various in-game and intermission activities including the “Let’s Play Hockey!” call. Proceeds from the “Split the Pot Raffle” on Dec. 14 will benefit the Women’s Hockey Association of Minnesota (WHAM).