Minnesota Wild to Host Girls' Hockey Weekend Dec. 14-15

Registration for the girls’ hockey clinics will open at 12 p.m. today at www.wild.com. The registration fee of $89 includes a Wild-branded jersey, a post-clinic pizza party with Red Baron® pizza and a ticket to a Wild game on Sunday, Dec. 15 vs the Golden Knights at 5 p.m. Participants in the girls’ hockey clinics will also receive an exclusive ticket offer for additional ticket purchases for the game on Dec. 15. Tickets are limited and subject to availability.