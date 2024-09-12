Minnesota Wild Slated to Face-Off Against Blackhawks and Blues in Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

Riley Heidt: The 5’11, 183-pound native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, spent last season with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he posted 117 points (37-80=117) in 66 games. Heidt, a second-round pick by Minnesota in the 2023 NHL Draft, finished second in the WHL last season in assists and third in points. The left-shot forward recorded three or more points in 19 games last season, including four games with five points. His 280 points (85-195=280) over four seasons with Prince George is the most in franchise history. Minnesota signed Heidt to a three-year entry level contract on March 23, 2024.