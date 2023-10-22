Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Vinni Lettieri From Iowa

Lettieri owns 232 points (117-115=132) in 271 career AHL games in seven seasons with Hartford (2016-20), San Diego (2020-22) and Providence (2022-23). He has tallied 18 points (7-11=18) in 83 career NHL contests in five seasons with the New York Rangers (2017-19), Anaheim Ducks (2020-22) and Boston (2022-23). Lettieri scored a goal in his NHL debut with New York on Dec. 29, 2017 at Detroit. He originally signed with the Rangers as an undrafted free agent on March 27, 2017. Lettieri recorded 83 points (37-46=83) and 76 PIM in 149 games in four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2013-17). He helped the Gophers win four consecutive Big Ten regular season championships and made three NCAA tournament appearances. Lettieri collected 64 points (32-32=64) in 76 games in parts of two seasons (2011-13) with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and was named to the 2012-13 USHL All-Rookie Team. He tallied 97 points (38-59=97) in 57 games in two seasons at Minnetonka High School (2010-12).