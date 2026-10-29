Projected Lineup: Wild vs Islanders

SAINT PAUL, MN -- The Wild returns home tonight for a matchup against the New York Islanders at 7:00 p.m. on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3.
Projected lineup is subject to change.
SAINT PAUL, MN -- The Wild returns home tonight for a matchup against the New York Islanders at 7:00 p.m. on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3.
Projected lineup is subject to change.
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
49 Maxim Shabanov -- 22 Danila Yurov -- 13 Yakov Trenin
20 Blake Coleman -- 47 Michael McCarron -- 10 Bobby Brink
78 Nico Sturm -- 38 Ryan Hartman -- 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 25 Jonas Brodin
24 Zach Bogosian - 3 Olli Maatta
26 Matt Kiersted - 82 David Spacek
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
31 Calvin Pickard