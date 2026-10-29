Projected Lineup: Wild vs Islanders

261029-NYI-Projected-Lineup
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, MN -- The Wild returns home tonight for a matchup against the New York Islanders at 7:00 p.m. on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3. 

Projected lineup is subject to change.

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

49 Maxim Shabanov -- 22 Danila Yurov -- 13 Yakov Trenin

20 Blake Coleman -- 47 Michael McCarron -- 10 Bobby Brink

78 Nico Sturm -- 38 Ryan Hartman -- 19 Tyler Pitlick

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 25 Jonas Brodin

24 Zach Bogosian  - 3 Olli Maatta 

26 Matt Kiersted - 82 David Spacek

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

31 Calvin Pickard

Info for Tonight's Game:

10.29 MIN vs. NYI Game Notes
- 0.72 MB
Download 10.29 MIN vs. NYI Game Notes

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