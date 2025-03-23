Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Liam Öhgren and Defenseman Cameron Crotty From Iowa

Ohgren, 21 (1/28/04), has recorded five points (2-3=5), two penalty minutes (PIM) and 32 shots in 24 games with Minnesota this season. He also owns 28 points (14-14=28), five power-play goals (PPG), 85 shots and six PIM in 29 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, ranks T-2nd on Iowa in PPG, fourth in goals, T-6th in points and assists and was selected to the 2025 AHL All-Star Roster. Ohgren has skated in 28 career games over parts of two NHL seasons (2023-25) with Minnesota, previously recording two points (1-1=2) and eight shots in four games with Minnesota in 2023-24. He scored his first NHL goal and game-winning goal (GWG) at San Jose on April 13, 2024. He also skated in three games for Iowa during the 2023-24 season, registering 10 shots. Ohgren tallied 19 points (12-7=19) in 26 games with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2023-24 season, ranking T-6th on team in goals and 10th in points.