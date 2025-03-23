SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Liam Ohgren and defenseman Cameron Crotty under emergency conditions from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Liam Öhgren and Defenseman Cameron Crotty From Iowa
Ohgren, 21 (1/28/04), has recorded five points (2-3=5), two penalty minutes (PIM) and 32 shots in 24 games with Minnesota this season. He also owns 28 points (14-14=28), five power-play goals (PPG), 85 shots and six PIM in 29 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, ranks T-2nd on Iowa in PPG, fourth in goals, T-6th in points and assists and was selected to the 2025 AHL All-Star Roster. Ohgren has skated in 28 career games over parts of two NHL seasons (2023-25) with Minnesota, previously recording two points (1-1=2) and eight shots in four games with Minnesota in 2023-24. He scored his first NHL goal and game-winning goal (GWG) at San Jose on April 13, 2024. He also skated in three games for Iowa during the 2023-24 season, registering 10 shots. Ohgren tallied 19 points (12-7=19) in 26 games with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2023-24 season, ranking T-6th on team in goals and 10th in points.
Ohgren was selected by the Wild in the first round (19th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 28 with Minnesota.
Crotty, 25 (5/5/99), has recorded eight assists and 47 PIM in 56 games with Iowa this season and ranks T-2nd among team defensemen with 64 shots on goal. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Ottawa, Ont., posted 13 points (3-10=13), 28 penalty minutes (PIM) and 87 shots in 55 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) last season. He also made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on March 24, 2024, vs. Dallas, recording two blocked shots and 10:03 of time on ice (TOI). Crotty has registered 47 points (9-38=47), 141 PIM and 380 shots in 275 career contests in parts of five AHL seasons with Tucson (2020-24) and Iowa (2024-25). He registered 27 points (10-17=27), 33 PIM and 137 shots in 102 games in three seasons (2017-20) at Boston University and served as an alternate captain his final season with the team. Crotty was selected by Arizona in the third round (No. 82 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.
He signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024, and will wear sweater No. 34 with the Wild.
Minnesota travels to play the Dallas Stars tomorrow, March 24, at 7:00 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3.
Visit wild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content and daily statistics.