Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Hunter Haight From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Hunter Haight from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Haight, 21 (4/4/04), made his NHL debut at St. Louis on October 9 and has appeared in five games with Minnesota this season. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound native of Strathroy, Ontario, has also collected 23 points (12-11=23) and 89 shots on goal in 43 games for Iowa this season. He ranks T-2nd on the team in goals and third in shots on goal and represented Iowa at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. Haight recorded 34 points (20-14=34) in 67 games during his debut campaign with Iowa last season, ranking second on the team in shots on goal (154), goals, and power-play goals (six) and sixth in points. He also ranked T-8th among AHL rookies in goals. Haight owns 57 points (32-25=57), 42 penalty minutes (PIM) and 243 shots on goal in 110 career games with Iowa across two AHL seasons (2024-26). Haight was selected by Minnesota in the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 37 with the Wild.

Minnesota plays at the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 6:30 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network, TNT (outside the Minnesota Wild television market) and KFAN FM 100.3.