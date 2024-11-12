SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Daemon Hunt from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt From Iowa
Hunt, 22 (5/15/02), has recorded two shots and two blocked shots in one game with Minnesota and owns two assists in six games with Iowa this season. He appeared in 12 games with Minnesota in 2023-24, registering seven shots and 17 blocked shots, after making his NHL debut at Washington (10/27/23). The 6-foot-1, 198-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba, has appeared in 122 games and recorded 43 points (6-37=43) in four seasons with Iowa (2021-25). He skated in 51 games for Iowa in 2023-24, producing career highs in points (3-26=29), goals and assists, and leading team defenseman in points and assists.
Hunt was selected by the Wild in the third round (65th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 48 with Minnesota.
The Wild hosts the Montreal Canadiens Thursday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m., on FanDuel Sports North and KFAN FM 100.3.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Fans can purchase tickets to theme nights by visiting wild.com/themepacks. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available for purchase, contact [email protected] for more information.