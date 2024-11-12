Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt From Iowa

Hunt, 22 (5/15/02), has recorded two shots and two blocked shots in one game with Minnesota and owns two assists in six games with Iowa this season. He appeared in 12 games with Minnesota in 2023-24, registering seven shots and 17 blocked shots, after making his NHL debut at Washington (10/27/23). The 6-foot-1, 198-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba, has appeared in 122 games and recorded 43 points (6-37=43) in four seasons with Iowa (2021-25). He skated in 51 games for Iowa in 2023-24, producing career highs in points (3-26=29), goals and assists, and leading team defenseman in points and assists.