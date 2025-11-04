SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice tonight to do battle against the Predators. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Predators
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 90 Marcus Johansson
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
17 Marcus Foligno - 38 Ryan Hartman - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
13 Yakov Trenin - 39 Ben Jones - 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
8 Zeev Buium - 55 David Jiříček
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now | All fans in attendance will receive a Wild branded Pom
- Special Ticket Offers:
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Predators