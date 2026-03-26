Projected Lineup: Wild at Panthers

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By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Minnesota Wild travelled across Florida, heading for Sunrise to face off against the Florida Panthers after a tough 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek -  12 Matt Boldy

91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 47 Michael McCarron - 10 Bobby Brink

71 Nick Foligno - 17 Marcus Foligno - 13 Yakov Trenin

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 46 Jared Spurgeon

25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Tonight's Game:

  • When: Thursday, March 26th at 6:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Benchmark International Arena (Tampa, Florida)
  • Stream: ESPN
  • Listen: KFAN
  • Gamecenter: Wild at Panthers

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