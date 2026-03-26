SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Minnesota Wild travelled across Florida, heading for Sunrise to face off against the Florida Panthers after a tough 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Panthers
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 47 Michael McCarron - 10 Bobby Brink
71 Nick Foligno - 17 Marcus Foligno - 13 Yakov Trenin
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 46 Jared Spurgeon
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, March 26th at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Benchmark International Arena (Tampa, Florida)
- Stream: ESPN
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Panthers