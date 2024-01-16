Minnesota Wild Foundation to Host Whiskey & Wine With the Wild Event February 17

The event is limited to adults 21-and-older. Guests will enjoy premium alcohol, information and tips from whiskey and wine experts, delicious appetizers in an intimate setting, and the chance to mingle with members of the Minnesota Wild throughout the evening. To purchase tickets, please visit https://whiskey2024.givesmart.com or contact Abby Fox at [email protected] or 651-312-3411.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation and Children’s Minnesota.