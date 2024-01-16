Minnesota Wild Foundation to Host Whiskey & Wine With the Wild Event February 17

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced that the Wild Foundation will host a Whiskey & Wine with the Wild event on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 7 - 9:30 p.m. at 317 on Rice Park in Saint Paul. Hosted by Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian and his wife, Bianca, the event will include tasting selections of fine whiskey and wine, as well as small-plate food pairings chosen to complement beverage samples.
The event is limited to adults 21-and-older. Guests will enjoy premium alcohol, information and tips from whiskey and wine experts, delicious appetizers in an intimate setting, and the chance to mingle with members of the Minnesota Wild throughout the evening. To purchase tickets, please visit https://whiskey2024.givesmart.com or contact Abby Fox at [email protected] or 651-312-3411.
A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation and Children’s Minnesota.
The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $5.4 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $6.8 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or (651) 602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on Twitter and Facebook.
About Children’s Minnesota
Children’s Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only one in Minnesota devoted exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system for more than 100 years, Children’s Minnesota offers more than 60 pediatric specialties through its two hospitals, multiple specialty centers and clinics throughout the metro area. The Kid Experts® at Children’s Minnesota are chosen by more families than any other pediatric health system in the region. Find us on Facebook @childrensminnesota or on Twitter and Instagram @childrensmn. Please visit childrensMN.org to learn more.