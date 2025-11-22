2025 Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala Raises Record $565,733 

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the 2025 Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala raised a record $565,733 in gross proceeds to benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation and Children’s Minnesota.

Taking place on Nov. 13 at Grand Casino Arena, the Wild Foundation Gala offered 400 guests, accompanied by Wild players and the Wild coaching staff, the opportunity to enjoy specialty cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a wonderful dinner served by Wild celebrity waiters. Event emcees Audra Martin and Kevin Gorg led the program and provided color analysis of the player’s serving abilities. Silent and live auctions, featuring amazing memorabilia and unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, helped raise a record $565,733, alongside sales of tickets and merchandise and generous donations from attendees and supporters with virtual participants bidding and donating online.

“We are extremely thankful for the tremendous support and generosity we received from fans and donors at this year’s Foundation Gala,” said Rachel Schuldt, Executive Director of the Minnesota Wild Foundation. “I also want to thank our players and staff for their participation. They were instrumental in helping make this a record-breaking event that will allow us to make an even bigger impact in the State of Hockey.”

The Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala benefits the Minnesota Wild Foundation and its premier community partner, Children’s Minnesota. Children’s Minnesota's Child & Family Services program offers specialized programs such as child life, music and art therapy, and even an in-house TV station that helps kids feel like kids in the midst of their medical journey. These vital, donation-powered services provide emotional and social support that also extend to families, offering spiritual care, interpreter services, and sibling play areas to help them cope with the challenges of having a child in the hospital.

The Minnesota Wild Foundation’s mission is to grow the game of hockey and support pediatric health and wellness. Since the first event in 2003, Wild About Children has raised over $4.5 million for charity with more than $2.5 million benefitting Children’s Minnesota.

About Children’s Minnesota

Children’s Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only one in Minnesota devoted exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system for more than 100 years, Children’s Minnesota offers more than 60 pediatric specialties through its two hospitals, multiple specialty centers and clinics throughout the metro area. The Kid Experts® at Children’s Minnesota are chosen by more families than any other pediatric health system in the region.

About the Minnesota Wild Foundation

The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $6.3 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $8.3 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or 651-602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on X, Facebook and Instagram.

