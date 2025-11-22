2025 Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala Raises Record $565,733 

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the 2025 Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala raised a record $565,733 in gross proceeds to benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation and Children’s Minnesota.

Taking place on Nov. 13 at Grand Casino Arena, the Wild Foundation Gala offered 400 guests, accompanied by Wild players and the Wild coaching staff, the opportunity to enjoy specialty cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a wonderful dinner served by Wild celebrity waiters. Event emcees Audra Martin and Kevin Gorg led the program and provided color analysis of the player’s serving abilities. Silent and live auctions, featuring amazing memorabilia and unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, helped raise a record $565,733, alongside sales of tickets and merchandise and generous donations from attendees and supporters with virtual participants bidding and donating online.

“We are extremely thankful for the tremendous support and generosity we received from fans and donors at this year’s Foundation Gala,” said Rachel Schuldt, Executive Director of the Minnesota Wild Foundation. “I also want to thank our players and staff for their participation. They were instrumental in helping make this a record-breaking event that will allow us to make an even bigger impact in the State of Hockey.”

The Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala benefits the Minnesota Wild Foundation and its premier community partner, Children’s Minnesota. Children’s Minnesota's Child & Family Services program offers specialized programs such as child life, music and art therapy, and even an in-house TV station that helps kids feel like kids in the midst of their medical journey. These vital, donation-powered services provide emotional and social support that also extend to families, offering spiritual care, interpreter services, and sibling play areas to help them cope with the challenges of having a child in the hospital.

The Minnesota Wild Foundation’s mission is to grow the game of hockey and support pediatric health and wellness. Since the first event in 2003, Wild About Children has raised over $4.5 million for charity with more than $2.5 million benefitting Children’s Minnesota.