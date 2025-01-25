SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild and the Minnesota Wild Foundation today announced a $10,000 Grow the Game grant to Shakopee Youth Hockey in honor of Hockey Day Minnesota and a $75,000 annual support grant to Minnesota Hockey. With this year’s grant to Shakopee Youth Hockey, a total of $90,000 in Grow the Game grants has now been donated by the Minnesota Wild Foundation to youth hockey associations of Hockey Day Minnesota host communities.
Minnesota Wild Foundation Announces Two Grants to Youth Hockey Organizations
The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $5.9 million in grants to hockey organizations and children's medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $7.5 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program.