SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has claimed forward Vinnie Hinostroza off waivers from the Nashville Predators and placed forward Jakub Lauko (lower-body) on Injured Reserve.
Minnesota Wild Claims Forward Vinnie Hinostroza Off Waivers From Nashville Predators
Hinostroza, 30 (4/3/94), has collected two assists and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 NHL games with Nashville and tallied 33 points (11-22=33) in 26 games with the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. He leads the Admirals in scoring and assists and ranked T-2nd in goals in 2024-25. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound native of Chicago, Ill., owns 153 points (54-99=153) in 387 career games in parts of 10 NHL seasons with Chicago, Arizona, Florida, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Nashville (2015-25). Hinostroza has also tallied 159 points (62-97=159) in 188 career AHL contests in parts of seven seasons with Milwaukee, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester and Rockford (2014-18, 2022-25).
Hinostroza tallied 76 points (19-57=76) in 76 games in two seasons at the University of Notre Dame (2013-15). He led Notre Dame in scoring with 44 points (11-33=44) in 42 contests in 2014-15 and was named to the Hockey East First All-Star Team. Hinostroza was selected by the Blackhawks in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He will wear sweater No. 18 with Minnesota.
Minnesota hosts the Carolina Hurricanes tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu and KFAN FM 100.3.