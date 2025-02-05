Minnesota Wild Claims Forward Vinnie Hinostroza Off Waivers From Nashville Predators

Hinostroza, 30 (4/3/94), has collected two assists and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 NHL games with Nashville and tallied 33 points (11-22=33) in 26 games with the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. He leads the Admirals in scoring and assists and ranked T-2nd in goals in 2024-25. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound native of Chicago, Ill., owns 153 points (54-99=153) in 387 career games in parts of 10 NHL seasons with Chicago, Arizona, Florida, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Nashville (2015-25). Hinostroza has also tallied 159 points (62-97=159) in 188 career AHL contests in parts of seven seasons with Milwaukee, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester and Rockford (2014-18, 2022-25).

Hinostroza tallied 76 points (19-57=76) in 76 games in two seasons at the University of Notre Dame (2013-15). He led Notre Dame in scoring with 44 points (11-33=44) in 42 contests in 2014-15 and was named to the Hockey East First All-Star Team. Hinostroza was selected by the Blackhawks in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He will wear sweater No. 18 with Minnesota.