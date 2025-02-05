Swayman makes 34 saves, Bruins shut out Wild

Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins (27-22-6), who have won two straight. Matthew Poitras had two assists for the second consecutive game.

“I’m just trying to help the team win,” Poitras said. “It’s nice to contribute and do what I can to help getting those two points. Every point for us is valuable right now, and we just need to keep this thing rolling. I’m glad to contribute.”

Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves for the Wild (31-19-4), who were shut out for the second consecutive game (lost 6-0 at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday).

“We had enough looks, but both goalies played really well,” said Minnesota forward Marcus Johansson, who returned to the lineup after missing eight games with a concussion. “We couldn’t get one tonight, and to win you need to score.”

McAvoy gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 5:46 of the second period. David Pastrnak received a pass above the left circle and skated into the center of the ice before sending a shot through traffic that was redirected by McAvoy under Fleury's blocker.

Pastrnak extended his point streak to 11 games (10 goals, 14 assists).