Minnesota Wild Announces Fan Activities for 2025-26 Opening Night

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced fan events and activations that will take place prior to the club’s season-opening game on Saturday, October 11, against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena. All fans in attendance will receive a light-up LED rally towel.

From 3:30-6:30 p.m., fans are invited to attend the Green Carpet Player Arrival and Pregame Party in the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Fans will have the unique opportunity to watch players arrive and walk the carpet ahead of the home opener. The party will include food, activities and live music.

Fans can reserve a free, complimentary ticket to the Green Carpet Player Arrival and Pregame Party using the following link. No game ticket is necessary for access to the Green Carpet Player Arrival and Pregame Party event.

Doug Risebrough, the original General Manager and Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Minnesota Wild, and Minnesota Wild original coaching staff members Jacques Lemaire, Mike Ramsey and Mario Tremblay, along with Bob Mason, who served as goalie coach from 2001-19, will help kick off the 25th anniversary season by attending the team’s regular season home opener against Columbus. Members of this group will participate in the Green Carpet Arrival and Pregame Party in the Saint Paul RiverCentre and take part in a ceremonial puck drop at center ice. They will also participate in a pregame Inaugural Leadership Panel at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Season Ticket Members will receive priority access to the pregame Inaugural Leadership Panel. Pending availability, general admission will become available at a later date.

Fans attending Wild games at Grand Casino Arena this season will also notice new food options throughout the arena. Some items that can be found throughout the concourse levels include:

Beer Cheese Bratwurst at Sausage Haus in Section 103; Scotcheroo Cookie Dough and Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough at J&R’s Cookie Dough in Section 109; Hand Dipped Soft Serve Ice Cream Cones in Section 115; Pronto Pups, Deep Fried Ranch, O’Gara’s Shepard’s Pie and Dill Pickle Tater Tots at State Fare in Section 117; Mediterranean Salad at Wild Greens in Section 118; Cheese Curd Trio, Boneless Wings – St. Paul Smoke, Taphouse Patty Melt and Buffalo Chicken Salad at Michelob Golden Light Taphouse in Section 119; Taco Trek, BBQ Bounce, Chicken Caesar Stroll, Pickle Promenade and Jerk Chicken Jog at Crunchy Commuter in Section 122; Mushroom Blended Burger at Wild Grill at Sections 123, 204 and 226; Sausage and Shredder Pizzas at Wrecktangle Pizza at Section C28; Ohgee, Minnesoti and Kielbasa Novi at St. Paul Pierogi at Section C36; and Cuban and St. Paul Swiss Toasted Sandwiches at the 1834 Club on the Old National Bank Suite Level.

New beverage offerings include Carbliss, found at multiple locations on all levels; The Cherry Picker at Woody Creek at Section 103; new Specialty Cocktails (Old Fashioned, Woody Manhattan, Paloma, Espresso Martini and Wild Lavender) at The Wild Lounge at Section C22.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available, contact [email protected] for more information.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.