Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Local Broadcast Schedule

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in conjunction with FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3, today announced the team’s local broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 National Hockey League (NHL) season. FanDuel Sports Network will televise 67 regular season games starting on Thursday, Oct. 9 when the Wild plays at the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. Minnesota will celebrate their home opener at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday, October 11 with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The network will cover the team’s Opening Night festivities with a special hour-long Wild Live pregame show.

Anthony LaPanta returns as the play-by-play announcer for the Wild on FanDuel Sports Network. Ryan Carter is back as lead analyst with Alex Stalock and Lou Nanne contributing as analyst for select games. Kevin Gorg will report rink-side. Katie Storm will serve as primary host of Wild Live with Audra Martin also contributing hosting duties alongside pre- and postgame analysts Wes Walz and Ben Clymer. As a new contributor to FanDuel Sports Network this season, Mike Kelly, the director of analytics and insights for Sportlogiq, will give fans an even deeper understanding of what’s happening on the ice.

How to Watch the Wild on FanDuel Sports Network **SUBSCRIBE NOW**

Streaming Subscription: Local fans can purchase a streaming subscription via the FanDuel Sports Network app or by visiting FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Fans can purchase a season pass, monthly, or annual streaming package. Individual games are also available for purchase once live coverage begins. The FanDuel Sports Network app is available for download on many devices and on several living-room/connected-device platforms. Click HERE for a full list of supported devices.

Prime Video: Local Prime Video customers can sign up to stream FanDuel Sports Network as an add-on subscription. Visit Amazon.com/channels and search for FanDuel Sports Network to subscribe.

Local Prime Video customers can sign up to stream FanDuel Sports Network as an add-on subscription. Visit Amazon.com/channels and search for FanDuel Sports Network to subscribe. Cable/Satellite/Streaming Provider: FanDuel Sports Network is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers, including DIRECTV, fubo, Mediacom, MidCo, Spectrum, Xfinity, etc. Visit GetMyHomeTeams.com for options in your zip code. If you receive FanDuel Sports Network through your provider, you can stream games on the FanDuel Sports Network app or at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com at no extra cost by signing in with your provider credentials.

KFAN FM 100.3 and iHeart Radio enter the 15th season as the audio home of the Minnesota Wild. Joe O’Donnell (play-by-play), Tom Reid (analyst) and Kevin Falness (studio host) will capture all the action. KFAN 100.3 FM will broadcast coverage of each game, beginning with a 15-minute pregame show and concluding with a 30-minute postgame show that can also be heard on the station’s website www.kfan.com/listen and the iHeartRadio App, the leading all-in-one streaming music and live radio podcast app.

The station will also continue to host “Wild Weekly” starting Wednesday, Oct. 8 and “Wild Fanline” after select games. In addition, “Beyond the Pond” will air every Saturday at 10 a.m. beginning December 27. The Wild radio broadcast is also available on the Wild Mobile App, inside Grand Casino Arena at 95.7 FM and across the Minnesota Wild Radio Network, the largest network in the National Hockey League