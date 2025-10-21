Minnesota Wild and Greater Twin Cities United Way to Host School Supply Drive, Presented by Fortinet

2526_SchoolSuppliesDrive_1920x1080_V2
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild and Greater Twin Cities United Way today announced a school supply drive, presented by Fortinet, will be held on Saturday, October 25 when the Wild faces the Utah Mammoth at Grand Casino Arena at 5:00 p.m.

Fortinet volunteers will collect school supplies at all Grand Casino Arena gates prior to Saturday's game against Utah. Fans wishing to make a monetary donation can access a donation link by scanning the QR code below. The QR code will also be available to fans at all Grand Casino Arena gates prior to the Oct. 25 game.

Greater Twin Cities United Way represents more than 100 years of service to the Twin Cities community. Supporting nine counties across the Twin Cities, United Way strives to create a community where everyone thrives regardless of income, race and place. For more information, please visit gtcuw.org.

SchoolSupplyQR

