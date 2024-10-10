Minnesota Wild and American Red Cross to Raise Money for Hurricane Victims

RedCross_Donate_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the team has partnered with the American Red Cross to raise money for Hurricanes and Tropical Storms of 2024, including Hurricane Helene and Milton victims, during its home games against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m.

Fans attending tonight’s Minnesota Wild home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Saturday’s home game against the Seattle Kraken can donate to the American Red Cross and help support Hurricane and Tropical Storm victims in the following ways:

  • Volunteers will collect monetary donations at all Xcel Energy Center gates on Thursday and Saturday.
  • Fans can donate to the American Red Cross by clicking here.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

