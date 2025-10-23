Minnesota Wild and American Red Cross to Raise Money for Disaster Relief

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the team has partnered with the American Red Cross to raise money for disaster relief during its home game against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, October 26 at 5:00 p.m.

Fans attending the Minnesota Wild home game against the Sharks can donate to the American Red Cross and help support disaster relief efforts in the following ways:

Volunteers will collect monetary donations at all Grand Casino Arena gates on Sunday.

Fans can donate to the American Red Cross by clicking here.

By scanning the QR code at the bottom of the page.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

