Maroon Brings Stanley Cup Pedigree to Wild

Did Maroon know before he won his first Cup what it would take to win or did he think he knew?

“I think the teams in Anaheim, I thought we should have won to be honest with you,” Maroon said. “You learn from veteran players like Getzy (Ryan Getzlaf), (Corey) Perry, Teemu Selanne, Saku Koivu, Francois Beauchemin, Bryan Allen. These guys that had been in the league for so long and guys that won before and you don’t realize how hard it is until you keep going to each round. That was kind of devastating (losing in the conference final) but you know when you go that far you kind of know what it takes and you can add the experience. You may be bringing that experience to different teams with players that have never been to the playoffs or past the first round. So you can really help them out.”

It is the ultimate playoff cliché and yet is wholly accurate, that winning in the playoffs and specifically winning a Stanley Cup is having a lot of things go your way all at the same time.

“It’s a game of inches when it comes down to April, May and June. Are you going to make the smart play? Are you going to try and risk a play? Are you going to defend? Are you going to get the puck out? It’s things like that that you learn moving forward that’s why some teams have experience and go farther than others,” Maroon said.

Wild GM Bill Guerin knows a thing or two about Stanley Cup bona fides.

He won a Cup early in his career in New Jersey and then near the end of his career he was acquired by a star-laden Pittsburgh Penguins team in 2009. Guerin was a critical factor on and off the ice as the Penguins won the first of what would be three Stanley Cups in less than a decade.

Guerin won two more as an executive with the Pens in 2016 and 2017.

Maroon fits exactly what Guerin was looking for as he continues to mold and shape this Wild roster.

“I think it’s super important,” Guerin said of Maroon’s experience. “Pedigree.”

“His experience is like nobody’s had in this room. He’s seen things that nobody’s seen in our room,” Guerin said. “And that’s important for him to share those things and to know when to, I always say just pull guys into the battle. And I think he’s excellent at that. And Pat’s a good player still. He can make plays. He’s got good hands. He’s a big body. He’s not just a locker room guy. He is a player. I expect a lot from him.”

Head Coach Dean Evason believes he can already feel and see Maroon’s impact on the team.

“Huge difference. Huge. That’s why Billy and the guys went out and tried to get people with that pedigree that have won, that can pass down their experiences and relate what they’ve been through so that hopefully we all learn from that,” Evason said. “Not only players, coaches and managers as well. His presence is already felt with our group. You can see that. You can see it in the dressing room. So, yeah, we’re looking forward to him bringing that leadership quality to our hockey club.”

Funny how the circle of time rolls. Maroon watched and learned from those veterans in Anaheim and seemingly in the blink of an eye, now he is that player.

“I guess I’m an experienced guy now that I’ve won before. I’m here if people just want to have a conversation, right?” Maroon said. “I’m here to help this team. If it’s not on the scoresheet you know in the locker room. Protect my teammates, making our team feel safe but obviously I want to produce, help our team win, score some goals and produce.”

“At the end of the day it’s all about the team and how the team plays. It’s 23 guys collectively. Are we all going to buy in at the same time? Are we willing to buy in? Are we willing to do it? And it starts now.”