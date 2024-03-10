Hagen Burrows Named 2024 Mr. Hockey Award Winner

The 40th annual Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet was held earlier today at the Saint Paul RiverCentre and hosted by Katie Storm. The Mr. Hockey Award is hosted, coordinated, and presented by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance. The Minnesota Wild sponsor the Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet.

The Mr. Hockey Award is selected by a panel of National Hockey League Scouts, Junior Scouts/Coaches and selected media members from around the state. Finalists for this year’s award were: Javon Moore (Minnetonka), Jackson Nevers (Edina), Carson Pilgrim (Warroad), Nolan Roed (White Bear Lake), John Stout (Minnetonka), Gavin Uhlenkamp (Chanhassen), Noah Urness (Roseau), Rhys Wallin (Wayzata) and Louis Wehmann (Providence). Hunter Bauer (Minnetonka)and* AJ Reyelts (Proctor)were finalists for The Frank Brimsek Award*.

Michael Weiss (Marshall)and* Rich Menne (Centennial) are the recipients of The John Mariucci Award, *given to the Class A and Class AA high school coaches of the year.

Previous Mr. Hockey Award winners are Jayson Shaugabay (2023), Max Strand (2022), Jack Peart (2021), Blake Biondi (2020),* Bryce Brodzinski* (2019), Sammy Walker (2018), Casey Mittelstadt (2017), Riley Tufte (2016), Jake Jaremko (2015), Avery Peterson (2014), Grant Besse (2013), Justin Kloos (2012), Kyle Rau (2011), Nick Bjugstad (2010), Nick Leddy (2009), Aaron Ness (2008), Ryan McDonagh (2007), David Fischer (2006), Brian Lee (2005), Tom Gorowsky (2004), Nate Dey (2003), Gino Guyer (2002), Marty Sertich (2001), Paul Martin (2000), Jeff Taffe (1999), John Pohl (1998), Aaron Miskovich (1997), Dave Spehar (1996), Erik Rasmussen (1995), Mike Crowley (1994), Nick Checco (1993), Brian Bonin (1992), Darby Hendrickson (1991), Joe Dziedzic (1990), Trent Klatt (1989), Larry Olimb (1988), Kris Miller (1987), George Pelawa (1986) and Tom Chorske (1985).

Previous Frank Brimsek Award winners are Hampton Slukynsky (2023), Ben Dardis (2022),* Jack Wieneke* (2021), Hudson Hodges (2020), Charlie Glockner (2019), Atticus Kelly (2018), Jake Begley (2017),* Nick Althaus (2016), Dyllan Lubbesmeyer (2015), Hunter Shepard (2014), David Zevnik (2013), Michael Bitzer (2012), Alex Lyon (2011), Zane Gothberg (2010), Casey O’Connor (2009), Joe Phillippi (2008), Reid Ellingson (2007), Austin Lee (2006), Alec Richards (2005), Matt Lundin (2004), Jon Anderson (2003), Josh Johnson (2002), Eric Aarnio (2001), Jake Brant (2000), Adam Laaksonen (1999), Adam Coole (1998), Kyle Kolquist (1997), Karl Goehring (1996) and Todd Kelzenberg *(1995).