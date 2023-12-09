Game Recap: Oilers 4, Wild 3

First Period

With his first shift in tonight's game, Oilers' F Mattias Janmark skated in his 500th NHL game on his 31st birthday.

The Wild got the first special teams advantage of the night after D Darnell Nurse was whistled for hooking F Marcus Johansson at 7:36, but the PP was unsuccessful.

After a series of blocked shots by the Wild goaltender and defensemen, the Oilers struck first at 15:15. Beating Fleury glove-side, D Evan Bouchard snapped one top shelf to make it a 1-0 game. He was assisted on the goal by F Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and F Connor McDavid. Bouchard now has points in 10 consecutive games.

Shortly thereafter, Edmonton was given a power play opportunity when D Jon Merrill was sent to the box for holding at 16:33. Despite several shots on goal, the Oiler PP moved to 0/1.

After one period of play Edmonton led 1-0 and edged Minnesota 17-4 in SOG.